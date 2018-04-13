GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £114.80 ($162.26).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,429.60 ($20.21) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.37).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 23 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS set a GBX 1,550 ($21.91) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($18.37) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,750 ($24.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($24.88) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.89).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-insider-emma-walmsley-acquires-8-shares-of-stock.html.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.