GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.46.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,607.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.53.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.633 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 337,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

