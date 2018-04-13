Glencore (GLEN) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421.95 ($5.96).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 342.45 ($4.84) on Monday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

