Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,026 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.21. 362,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,902. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $183.42 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,411.42, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $335.00 target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.50 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and have sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

