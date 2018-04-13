Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Vodafone (VOD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vodafone were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Vodafone from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.26 price target on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.67 to $28.56 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Shares of Vodafone stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78,449.21, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vodafone Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

