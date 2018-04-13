Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Rio Tinto plc (RIO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,278,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 949,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,503,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 395,984 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 954,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 790,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 339,489 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71,575.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. Rio Tinto plc has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $1.7955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.26. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Rio Tinto announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

