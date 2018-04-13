Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,006 Shares of FedEx (FDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,925,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $885,594,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $920,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,447 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,612,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $814,875,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $597,879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $595,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $283.00 price target (up previously from $278.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.51.

Shares of FDX opened at $241.91 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63,757.72, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

