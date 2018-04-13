Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holdings Increased by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 6,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 935,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 137,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,608,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97,814.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $434,383.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,920.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,911,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

