Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $110.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $93.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $715,156.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

