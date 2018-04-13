Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Aspen Technology worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 6,048 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $451,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,379. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Aspen Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,937.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

