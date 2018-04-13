Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Donaldson worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,609,000 after acquiring an additional 162,383 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,407,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,794,000 after acquiring an additional 393,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,231,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 781,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Gabelli upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,789.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

