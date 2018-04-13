Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

