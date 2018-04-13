Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Apache Co. (APA) Stock

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Apache by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apache by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14,983.27, a P/E ratio of 164.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $54.29.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

