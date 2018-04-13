Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 497,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 57,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,731.49, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.86 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $14,005,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $98,960.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,448.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,860 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

