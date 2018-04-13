Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,577 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Continental Building worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Continental Building by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Building during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Building during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Continental Building during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Continental Building during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000.

NYSE CBPX opened at $28.40 on Friday. Continental Building has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,063.33, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Continental Building had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Continental Building will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on CBPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Building from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Building from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Continental Building from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Continental Building from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Continental Building from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Continental Building Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

