Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 3.5% in March

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,697,821 shares, a drop of 3.5% from the February 28th total of 3,831,152 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,593,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of GTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 1,570,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,877. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.45 million.

Gran Tierra Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase 500% of shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 150,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $38,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 173,080 shares of company stock worth $442,544 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 24,248,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,259,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 359,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,496,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,708 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 420,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,253,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 340,819 shares during the period.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/gran-tierra-energy-inc-gte-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest-updated-updated.html.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.