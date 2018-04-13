Great Ajax (AJX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News coverage about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4312109289873 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE AJX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $247.86, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

