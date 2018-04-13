Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GECC. ValuEngine cut Great Elm Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 38,491 shares of company stock valued at $354,089 over the last 90 days.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

