BidaskClub Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Sell

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.37, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $920.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $400,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

