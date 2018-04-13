Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $553.51, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 92.54% and a net margin of 55.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,423,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 293,222 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 353,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/green-plains-partners-gpp-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.