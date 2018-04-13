Greene King (LON:GNK) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.48) price target on the stock.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Greene King from GBX 550 ($7.77) to GBX 520 ($7.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) target price on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Greene King to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($9.19) to GBX 500 ($7.07) in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 567.08 ($8.02).

Shares of GNK stock opened at GBX 528 ($7.46) on Wednesday. Greene King has a 52 week low of GBX 479.86 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 768 ($10.86).

In related news, insider Rooney Anand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of £50,300 ($71,095.41).

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

