Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is Luxor Capital Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its position in shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 706,590 shares during the quarter. Grubhub makes up about 3.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 2.00% of Grubhub worth $124,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grubhub by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Grubhub by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grubhub by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Grubhub by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Grubhub by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Grubhub from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Grubhub in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Grubhub from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 28,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,489,839.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,280.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 22,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $1,547,242.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,831 shares of company stock worth $16,568,467. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,708.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Grubhub has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $112.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.55 million. Grubhub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Grubhub will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is Luxor Capital Group LP’s 5th Largest Position” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/grubhub-inc-grub-shares-sold-by-luxor-capital-group-lp-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Grubhub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.