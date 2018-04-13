Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price

Headlines about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8164954946291 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.94. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4,722.32, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a fifty-two week low of $165.93 and a fifty-two week high of $229.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $204.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.27 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 46.35%. research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

