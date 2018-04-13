GVC Holdings (GVC) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.18 Per Share

GVC Holdings (LON:GVC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GVC remained flat at $GBX 928 ($13.12) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($14.08).

In other GVC news, insider Lee Feldman sold 369,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($12.76), for a total transaction of £3,333,198.75 ($4,711,234.98).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVC. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,133 ($16.01) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on GVC in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,066 ($15.07) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($16.25) to GBX 1,100 ($15.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.73 ($15.13).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

