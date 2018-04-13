Halfords (LON:HFD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Halfords (LON:HFD) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, April 6th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.81) target price on shares of Halfords in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($5.09) target price on shares of Halfords in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Halfords from GBX 295 ($4.17) to GBX 340 ($4.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Halfords to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($5.23) to GBX 436 ($6.16) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Halfords to a hold rating and set a GBX 360 ($5.09) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 376.45 ($5.32).

HFD stock opened at GBX 353.60 ($5.00) on Friday. Halfords has a 1 year low of GBX 305.40 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.50 ($5.38).

Halfords Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

