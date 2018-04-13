Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €111.00 ($137.04) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €105.40 ($130.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.60 ($136.54).

HNR1 opened at €113.70 ($140.37) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($143.67).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

