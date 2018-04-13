Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hannover Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hannover Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16,866.70, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter. Hannover Re had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.47%. equities analysts forecast that Hannover Re will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Hannover Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

