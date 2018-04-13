Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Harmonic (HLIT) Share Price

News headlines about Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harmonic earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3042656314678 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $3.72 on Friday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $315.37, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 35,581 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $125,600.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 10,455 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $36,906.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,234 shares of company stock valued at $198,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/harmonic-hlit-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-13-updated-updated.html.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.