News stories about Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Telcom earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2918386436515 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian Telcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

Shares of HCOM stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Hawaiian Telcom has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.59). Hawaiian Telcom had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter.

WARNING: “Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/hawaiian-telcom-holdco-hcom-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Telcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Telcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.