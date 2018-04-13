Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Share Price

Media coverage about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6622344432789 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase raised Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 42,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,419. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

