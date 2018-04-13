HC Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,249 Honeywell (HON)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Honeywell accounts for about 2.3% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in Honeywell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Honeywell by 772.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

NYSE HON opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $109,514.05, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

