ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of EPI stock opened at C$0.23 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.34.

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/hc-wainwright-reiterates-buy-rating-for-essa-pharma-epi-updated-updated.html.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.