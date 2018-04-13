HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) and The Competition Critical Survey

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) is one of 8 public companies in the “Cement, hydraulic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HeidelbergCement to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HeidelbergCement and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeidelbergCement 5.31% 6.97% 3.27% HeidelbergCement Competitors 9.37% 9.15% 4.71%

Volatility and Risk

HeidelbergCement has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeidelbergCement’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HeidelbergCement and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeidelbergCement 0 3 6 0 2.67 HeidelbergCement Competitors 53 225 173 11 2.31

As a group, “Cement, hydraulic” companies have a potential upside of 22.16%. Given HeidelbergCement’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeidelbergCement has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

HeidelbergCement pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeidelbergCement pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Cement, hydraulic” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 30.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HeidelbergCement shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Cement, hydraulic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of shares of all “Cement, hydraulic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeidelbergCement and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeidelbergCement $19.50 billion $1.20 billion 15.47 HeidelbergCement Competitors $10.03 billion $730.60 million 23.60

HeidelbergCement has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. HeidelbergCement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HeidelbergCement rivals beat HeidelbergCement on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

