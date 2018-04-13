Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lamb Weston to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lamb Weston and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 2 3 1 2.83 Lamb Weston Competitors 38 154 227 17 2.51

Lamb Weston presently has a consensus price target of $59.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies have a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Lamb Weston’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamb Weston has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 11.75% -69.53% 14.24% Lamb Weston Competitors -67.89% -20.19% -7.74%

Dividends

Lamb Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lamb Weston pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 54.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamb Weston and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $3.17 billion $324.80 million 27.29 Lamb Weston Competitors $5.28 billion $1.59 billion 15.77

Lamb Weston’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lamb Weston. Lamb Weston is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamb Weston peers beat Lamb Weston on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.