H2O Innovation (HEOFF) & Fuel Tech (FTEK) Head-To-Head Contrast

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS: HEOFF) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -5.86% -7.19% -4.07% Fuel Tech -23.04% -9.08% -6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for H2O Innovation and Fuel Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

H2O Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.72%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Fuel Tech.

Risk and Volatility

H2O Innovation has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Fuel Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H2O Innovation and Fuel Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $62.38 million 0.46 -$3.86 million ($0.04) -17.88 Fuel Tech $45.17 million 0.75 -$10.98 million N/A N/A

H2O Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Tech.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Fuel Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. The company also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems. In addition, it offers specialty coagulants for conventional and membrane filtration systems, as well as flocculants; a line of couplings and fittings for industrial and municipal applications; cartridge filter housings, bag filters, strainers, and cartridge filter elements; and maple syrup products and equipment, such as evaporators, reverse osmosis separators, monitoring solutions, membranes, fittings, tubing, tanks, press filters, and other products related to the maple syrup industry. Further, the company provides operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems; and public works services, which include street maintenance, drainage maintenance, and solid waste collection, as well as leases containerized water or wastewater treatment systems, and pilot units. It primarily serves municipalities and local governments; communities and private developments; energy and power plants; food and beverages industries; oil and gas markets; mining and workers camps; and other industrial segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. H2O Innovation Inc. is a subsidiary of Amsterdams Effectenkantoor B.V.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

