Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Modine Manufacturing to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.50 billion $14.20 million 26.09 Modine Manufacturing Competitors $7.89 billion $494.31 million 13.40

Modine Manufacturing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 0.62% 16.54% 5.06% Modine Manufacturing Competitors 2.26% 23.13% 5.82%

Risk & Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modine Manufacturing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing Competitors 254 1252 1820 81 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modine Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing competitors beat Modine Manufacturing on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.