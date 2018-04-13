Reviewing NxStage (NASDAQ:NXTM) and Its Competitors

NxStage (NASDAQ: NXTM) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NxStage to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of NxStage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NxStage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NxStage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NxStage -3.68% -6.80% -4.45% NxStage Competitors -136.44% 33.70% -12.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NxStage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NxStage 0 8 0 0 2.00 NxStage Competitors 145 439 968 26 2.55

NxStage presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given NxStage’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NxStage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NxStage and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NxStage $393.94 million -$14.47 million -371.43 NxStage Competitors $1.10 billion $121.87 million -38.29

NxStage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NxStage. NxStage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NxStage has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NxStage’s peers have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NxStage peers beat NxStage on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NxStage Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment sells blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. As of February 3, 2018, it had 21 centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales to dialysis clinics and hospitals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as through distributors in Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

