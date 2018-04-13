Sonova (SONVY) vs. CONMED (CNMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sonova (OTCMKTS: SONVY) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonova and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.43 billion 4.20 $354.51 million N/A N/A CONMED $796.39 million 2.18 $55.48 million $1.89 32.77

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonova and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 3 1 0 2.25

CONMED has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Sonova.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A CONMED 6.97% 8.96% 3.96%

Dividends

Sonova pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CONMED pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CONMED beats Sonova on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name. Sonova Holding offers its products through a sales and distribution network, which comprise approximately 50 Sonova-owned wholesale companies and 100 independent distributors; and AudioNova retail network of approximately 3,300 locations in 12 markets. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and uterine manipulator (VCARE) for use in increasing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers general surgery product in the areas of endoscopic technologies, including minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products; critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

