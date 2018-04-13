Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY) vs. AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Head to Head Analysis

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) and AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of AK Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of AK Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortescue Metals Group and AK Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AK Steel 1 9 5 0 2.27

AK Steel has a consensus target price of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. Given AK Steel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AK Steel is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK Steel has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and AK Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A AK Steel 0.16% 71.24% 2.64%

Dividends

Fortescue Metals Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. AK Steel does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and AK Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $8.45 billion 1.29 $2.09 billion N/A N/A AK Steel $6.08 billion 0.23 $6.19 million $0.31 14.48

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than AK Steel.

Summary

AK Steel beats Fortescue Metals Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

