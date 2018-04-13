Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Critical Analysis

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE: AGI) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Alamos Gold Inc (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold Inc (US) and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold Inc (US) $542.80 million 3.95 $26.60 million $0.12 45.92 Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.58 $1.82 billion $1.17 15.26

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold Inc (US). Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold Inc (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold Inc (US) and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold Inc (US) 0 3 2 0 2.40 Freeport-McMoRan 3 11 5 0 2.11

Alamos Gold Inc (US) currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold Inc (US) is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold Inc (US) and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold Inc (US) 4.90% 1.70% 1.36% Freeport-McMoRan 11.08% 16.57% 4.59%

Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan does not pay a dividend. Alamos Gold Inc (US) pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Alamos Gold Inc (US) on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold Inc (US)

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico. The Esperanza Gold Project is a development stage asset located in south-central Mexico in the state of Morelos. Agi Dagi and Kirazli gold development projects are located in Canakkale Province on the Biga Peninsula of northwestern Turkey. The Camyurt project is located near southeast of Canakkale, Turkey. In addition, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Quartz Mountain Property, which is located on the northern extension of the prolific Basin and Range Province of Nevada in Oregon.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

