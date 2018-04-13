JA Solar (JASO) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

JA Solar (NASDAQ: JASO) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare JA Solar to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JA Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JA Solar 1 2 0 0 1.67 JA Solar Competitors 1426 5545 10683 598 2.57

JA Solar presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.39%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.23%. Given JA Solar’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JA Solar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares JA Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JA Solar 2.84% 7.73% 2.52% JA Solar Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of JA Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JA Solar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JA Solar $2.27 billion $102.89 million 3.72 JA Solar Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 26.34

JA Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than JA Solar. JA Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

JA Solar has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JA Solar’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JA Solar rivals beat JA Solar on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services. The company sells its products primarily under the JA Solar brand name, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. sells its solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for JA Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JA Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.