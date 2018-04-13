Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.82.

HTA traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $24.84. 1,592,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5,261.63, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 77,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $2,034,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

