Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €3.10 by Commerzbank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.10 ($3.83) price target by Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

HDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. equinet set a €3.30 ($4.07) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.44) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €3.70 ($4.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €3.50 ($4.32) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.52 ($4.35).

ETR:HDD opened at €3.26 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €2.23 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of €3.62 ($4.47).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

