Hellofresh (HFG) PT Set at €13.00 by JPMorgan Chase

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.50 ($16.67).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €13.07 ($16.14) on Wednesday. Hellofresh has a one year low of €8.86 ($10.94) and a one year high of €14.00 ($17.28).

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

