Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 436% compared to the average volume of 307 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,297. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,578.22, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,136,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,346,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

