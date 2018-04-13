JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($140.74) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Societe Generale set a €137.00 ($169.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.46 ($149.95).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €103.80 ($128.15) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €109.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/henkel-ag-109-00-price-target-at-jpmorgan-chase-updated.html.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

