Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $31,852.29, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/henkel-agco-kgaa-henky-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex, and Ceresit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.