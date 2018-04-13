H&M (HNNMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

H&M (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut H&M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut H&M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of HNNMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 65,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,202.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. H&M has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

H&M (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. H&M had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that H&M will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, scarves, hats, belts, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; hair styling, body care, and make-up accessories; and homeware accessories for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and children's room.

