Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $39,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 5,346 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,623.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 176 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $38,415.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,256,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,108 shares of company stock worth $61,321,396 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

Shares of BDX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $175.66 and a 1 year high of $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $59,545.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

