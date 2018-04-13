Herm�s (HESAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Herm�s (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HESAY opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Herm�s has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Herm�s Company Profile

Hermès International engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale and distribution of apparel products. The company operates through the following sectors: Leather Goods and saddlery; Men’s and Women’s Ready-to-Wear; Footwear; Belts; Gloves; Hats; Silk and textiles; Jewellery; Furniture; Wallpaper; Interior fabrics; Tableware; Perfumes; Watches; and petit h.

